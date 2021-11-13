AAC foes will clash when the Memphis Tigers (5-4, 0-0 AAC) face the East Carolina Pirates (5-4, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Memphis' games this season have gone over 59 points five of eight times.

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in three of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 53.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 59 over/under in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in Pirates games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Tigers average 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates allow (24).

Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.

The Tigers collect 461.7 yards per game, 65.1 more yards than the 396.6 the Pirates allow per matchup.

When Memphis totals more than 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (18).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, East Carolina is 6-3-0 this season.

The Pirates are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 5 points or more this year.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Pirates rack up 30.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.1 the Tigers allow.

East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29.1 points.

The Pirates rack up 428.1 yards per game, 28 more yards than the 400.1 the Tigers allow.

East Carolina is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 400.1 yards.

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Tigers' takeaways (7).

Season Stats