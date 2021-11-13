Publish date:
Memphis vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis' games this season have gone over 59 points five of eight times.
- East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in three of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 62.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 53.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 59 over/under in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in Pirates games this season.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Tigers average 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates allow (24).
- Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.
- The Tigers collect 461.7 yards per game, 65.1 more yards than the 396.6 the Pirates allow per matchup.
- When Memphis totals more than 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (18).
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, East Carolina is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Pirates are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 5 points or more this year.
- East Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Pirates rack up 30.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.1 the Tigers allow.
- East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29.1 points.
- The Pirates rack up 428.1 yards per game, 28 more yards than the 400.1 the Tigers allow.
- East Carolina is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 400.1 yards.
- This season the Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Tigers' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|East Carolina
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
30.6
29.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24
461.7
Avg. Total Yards
428.1
400.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
16
Giveaways
18
7
Takeaways
18