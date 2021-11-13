The Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 0-0 ACC) will battle in clash of ACC opponents at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Odds for Miami vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Florida State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.6 points more than the 57.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61 total in this game is 3.9 points above the 57.1 average total in Seminoles games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Hurricanes average 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles give up per contest (27.0).

Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.0 points.

The Hurricanes average 65.2 more yards per game (454.0) than the Seminoles allow per matchup (388.8).

Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 388.8 yards.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (13).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Florida State has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Seminoles rack up 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 the Hurricanes surrender.

Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.4 points.

The Seminoles collect 378.4 yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than the 405.2 the Hurricanes give up.

Florida State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 405.2 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (8) this season.

