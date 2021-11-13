Publish date:
Miami vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Florida State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.
- The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 3.6 points more than the 57.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61 total in this game is 3.9 points above the 57.1 average total in Seminoles games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Hurricanes average 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles give up per contest (27.0).
- Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.0 points.
- The Hurricanes average 65.2 more yards per game (454.0) than the Seminoles allow per matchup (388.8).
- Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 388.8 yards.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (13).
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Florida State has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Seminoles rack up 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 the Hurricanes surrender.
- Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.4 points.
- The Seminoles collect 378.4 yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than the 405.2 the Hurricanes give up.
- Florida State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 405.2 yards.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Florida State
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.1
30.4
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
454.0
Avg. Total Yards
378.4
405.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.8
14
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
13