Before Michael Pittman Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC South foes square off in Week 10 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's 658 receiving yards (73.1 per game) lead the Colts. He has 50 receptions on 71 targets with five touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 23.3% (71 total) of his team's 305 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 28.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Pittman has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 44.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Pittman will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (286.6 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Pittman was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 64 yards and scored one touchdown.

Pittman has put up 19 catches for 255 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 25 times and averages 85.0 receiving yards.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 71 23.3% 50 658 5 10 28.6% Zach Pascal 50 16.4% 30 319 3 9 25.7% Jonathan Taylor 27 8.9% 23 293 1 1 2.9% Mo Alie-Cox 26 8.5% 14 205 4 4 11.4%

Powered By Data Skrive