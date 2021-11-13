The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten rivals at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Maryland's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.

The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.4 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

Spartans games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Spartans average 3.6 more points per game (34.0) than the Terrapins allow (30.4).

Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.

The Spartans average 446.4 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 404.8 the Terrapins allow per outing.

When Michigan State churns out more than 404.8 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-6-0 this season.

This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Terrapins average 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.7).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.

The Terrapins collect just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans allow per matchup (443.2).

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 443.2 yards.

The Terrapins have 15 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 15 takeaways .

