Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Maryland's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.
- The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.4 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.
- Spartans games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Spartans average 3.6 more points per game (34.0) than the Terrapins allow (30.4).
- Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.
- The Spartans average 446.4 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 404.8 the Terrapins allow per outing.
- When Michigan State churns out more than 404.8 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-6-0 this season.
- This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Terrapins average 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.7).
- Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Terrapins collect just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans allow per matchup (443.2).
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 443.2 yards.
- The Terrapins have 15 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Maryland
34.0
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
446.4
Avg. Total Yards
429.8
443.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
404.8
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
7