The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup versus the Florida International Panthers (1-8, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Florida International's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.6 points lower than the 66.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 57.9, 2.9 points more than Saturday's total of 55.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 3.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Middle Tennessee is 3-4-1 this season.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year, the Blue Raiders average 8.6 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Panthers give up (37.8).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 37.8 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average 151.5 fewer yards per game (342.2) than the Panthers give up per outing (493.7).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Middle Tennessee at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Florida International's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Panthers average 5.5 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Blue Raiders give up (28.8).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 28.8 points.

The Panthers average 401.8 yards per game, just 12.9 more than the 388.9 the Blue Raiders give up.

When Florida International picks up over 388.9 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats