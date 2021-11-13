Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has totaled 544 yards on 39 receptions with eight touchdowns, averaging 68.0 yards per game, on 63 targets.
- Evans has been the target of 18.0% (63 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
- Evans (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.2% passing plays and 33.8% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Washington
- Evans has averaged 85 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team, 10.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Evans, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team are giving up 298.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Football Team have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (2.5 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 outing against the Saints, Evans was targeted four times, totaling 48 yards on two receptions (averaging 24 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Evans' 10 grabs over his last three games have turned into 151 yards (50.3 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 18 times.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
63
18.0%
39
544
8
11
17.5%
Chris Godwin
69
19.7%
50
660
4
15
23.8%
Antonio Brown
42
12.0%
29
418
4
3
4.8%
Leonard Fournette
39
11.1%
30
239
0
7
11.1%
Powered By Data Skrive