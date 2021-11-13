There will be player props available for Mike Evans before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) play the Washington Football Team (2-6) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has totaled 544 yards on 39 receptions with eight touchdowns, averaging 68.0 yards per game, on 63 targets.

Evans has been the target of 18.0% (63 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.

Evans (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 66.2% passing plays and 33.8% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Washington

Evans has averaged 85 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team, 10.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Evans, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team are giving up 298.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Football Team have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (2.5 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Saints, Evans was targeted four times, totaling 48 yards on two receptions (averaging 24 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Evans' 10 grabs over his last three games have turned into 151 yards (50.3 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 18 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 63 18.0% 39 544 8 11 17.5% Chris Godwin 69 19.7% 50 660 4 15 23.8% Antonio Brown 42 12.0% 29 418 4 3 4.8% Leonard Fournette 39 11.1% 30 239 0 7 11.1%

