November 13, 2021
Publish date:

Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player props available for Mike Evans before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) play the Washington Football Team (2-6) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has totaled 544 yards on 39 receptions with eight touchdowns, averaging 68.0 yards per game, on 63 targets.
  • Evans has been the target of 18.0% (63 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
  • Evans (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.2% passing plays and 33.8% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Evans has averaged 85 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team, 10.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Evans, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team are giving up 298.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Football Team have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (2.5 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 outing against the Saints, Evans was targeted four times, totaling 48 yards on two receptions (averaging 24 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Evans' 10 grabs over his last three games have turned into 151 yards (50.3 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 18 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

63

18.0%

39

544

8

11

17.5%

Chris Godwin

69

19.7%

50

660

4

15

23.8%

Antonio Brown

42

12.0%

29

418

4

3

4.8%

Leonard Fournette

39

11.1%

30

239

0

7

11.1%

