Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has hauled in 575 yards (on 37 grabs) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 71.9 yards per game.
- Williams has been the target of 66 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Williams' 71 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Vikings are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Williams caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
- The Vikings are giving up 268.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Williams was targeted five times, totaling 58 yards on two receptions (averaging 29 yards per catch).
- Williams' stat line over his last three outings includes six grabs for 104 yards. He put up 34.7 yards per game, and was targeted 15 times.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
Jared Cook
42
13.1%
27
308
2
5
12.2%
