November 13, 2021
Publish date:

Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Mike Williams has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has hauled in 575 yards (on 37 grabs) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 71.9 yards per game.
  • Williams has been the target of 66 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.
  • Williams has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Williams' 71 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Vikings are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Williams caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
  • The Vikings are giving up 268.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Williams was targeted five times, totaling 58 yards on two receptions (averaging 29 yards per catch).
  • Williams' stat line over his last three outings includes six grabs for 104 yards. He put up 34.7 yards per game, and was targeted 15 times.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

Jared Cook

42

13.1%

27

308

2

5

12.2%

