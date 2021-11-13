Mike Williams has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has hauled in 575 yards (on 37 grabs) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 71.9 yards per game.

Williams has been the target of 66 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Williams' 71 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Vikings are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.

The Vikings are giving up 268.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Williams was targeted five times, totaling 58 yards on two receptions (averaging 29 yards per catch).

Williams' stat line over his last three outings includes six grabs for 104 yards. He put up 34.7 yards per game, and was targeted 15 times.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2% Jared Cook 42 13.1% 27 308 2 5 12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive