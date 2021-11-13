Publish date:
South Carolina vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for South Carolina vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- South Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in seven of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 60.5 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Gamecocks games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 4.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 61.2 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).
- South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Gamecocks score 13.8 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Tigers surrender (36.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.8 points.
- The Gamecocks rack up 344.0 yards per game, 134.8 fewer yards than the 478.8 the Tigers allow per contest.
- This year, the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (12).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tigers score 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks surrender (23.7).
- When Missouri puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers average 433.9 yards per game, 89.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Gamecocks give up.
- In games that Missouri picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, 11 fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|South Carolina
|Stats
|Missouri
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
344.0
Avg. Total Yards
433.9
344.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
478.8
17
Giveaways
8
19
Takeaways
12