SEC opponents will clash when the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC) meet the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for South Carolina vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in seven of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.5 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Gamecocks games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 4.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 61.2 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Gamecocks score 13.8 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Tigers surrender (36.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.8 points.

The Gamecocks rack up 344.0 yards per game, 134.8 fewer yards than the 478.8 the Tigers allow per contest.

This year, the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (12).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Tigers score 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks surrender (23.7).

When Missouri puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers average 433.9 yards per game, 89.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Gamecocks give up.

In games that Missouri picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, 11 fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats