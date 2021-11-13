Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Author:

Najee Harris has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) play the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has rushed for a team-high 541 yards on 150 attempts (67.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 36.1 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 150, or 76.9%, of his team's 195 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Conceding 134.5 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 62-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also caught three passes for 16 yards.
  • In his last three games, Harris has run for 234 yards on 72 carries (78.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 12 receptions for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one TD.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

150

76.9%

541

4

17

77.3%

3.6

Chase Claypool

6

3.1%

51

0

0

0.0%

8.5

Diontae Johnson

3

1.5%

36

0

0

0.0%

12.0

Benny Snell Jr.

10

5.1%

27

0

0

0.0%

2.7

Powered By Data Skrive