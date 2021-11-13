Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has rushed for a team-high 541 yards on 150 attempts (67.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns.
- He also averages 36.1 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 150, or 76.9%, of his team's 195 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Conceding 134.5 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 62-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He also caught three passes for 16 yards.
- In his last three games, Harris has run for 234 yards on 72 carries (78.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 12 receptions for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one TD.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
150
76.9%
541
4
17
77.3%
3.6
Chase Claypool
6
3.1%
51
0
0
0.0%
8.5
Diontae Johnson
3
1.5%
36
0
0
0.0%
12.0
Benny Snell Jr.
10
5.1%
27
0
0
0.0%
2.7
