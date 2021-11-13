Najee Harris has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) play the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has rushed for a team-high 541 yards on 150 attempts (67.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

He also averages 36.1 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 150, or 76.9%, of his team's 195 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Detroit

Conceding 134.5 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league.

Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 62-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring one touchdown.

He also caught three passes for 16 yards.

In his last three games, Harris has run for 234 yards on 72 carries (78.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He has tacked on 12 receptions for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one TD.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 150 76.9% 541 4 17 77.3% 3.6 Chase Claypool 6 3.1% 51 0 0 0.0% 8.5 Diontae Johnson 3 1.5% 36 0 0 0.0% 12.0 Benny Snell Jr. 10 5.1% 27 0 0 0.0% 2.7

