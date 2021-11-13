Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (5-4) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run when they meet the Cleveland Browns (5-4) in Week 10.

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 50.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.8 points more than the 40.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.3 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New England has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Patriots have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • This year, the Patriots rack up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns give up (21.8).
  • New England is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per matchup (309.7).
  • When New England picks up more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).
  • Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-4-0 this year.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Cleveland has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Browns score 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots allow (18.9).
  • When Cleveland scores more than 18.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns rack up 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots allow per matchup (340.3).
  • In games that Cleveland totals more than 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
  • In five home games this season, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Patriots home games average 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Cleveland is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • This season, in three of four away games Cleveland has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Browns away games this season is 50.1 points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

