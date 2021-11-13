The New England Patriots (5-4) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run when they meet the Cleveland Browns (5-4) in Week 10.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.8 points more than the 40.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Patriots have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Patriots rack up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns give up (21.8).

New England is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots rack up 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per matchup (309.7).

When New England picks up more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Browns.

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-4-0 this year.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Browns score 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots allow (18.9).

When Cleveland scores more than 18.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns rack up 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots allow per matchup (340.3).

In games that Cleveland totals more than 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this season.

At home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

In five home games this season, New England has gone over the total twice.

This season, Patriots home games average 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Cleveland is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

This season, in three of four away games Cleveland has hit the over.

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 50.1 points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.