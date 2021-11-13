It'll be the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) in college football play at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63 points just twice this season.

Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 71.7 points per game, 8.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 53.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.8 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 53.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 6-3-0 this season.

So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Fighting Irish rack up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers allow (30.8).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.8 points.

The Fighting Irish average 72.5 fewer yards per game (393.7) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (466.2).

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (9).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Cavaliers average 16.5 more points per game (38.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (22.4).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.4 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (371.1).

Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 371.1 yards.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats