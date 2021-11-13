Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63 points just twice this season.
- Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in four of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 71.7 points per game, 8.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 53.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.8 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 53.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.8 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 6-3-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This year, the Fighting Irish rack up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers allow (30.8).
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.8 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 72.5 fewer yards per game (393.7) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (466.2).
- This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (9).
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Cavaliers average 16.5 more points per game (38.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (22.4).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.4 points.
- The Cavaliers rack up 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (371.1).
- Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 371.1 yards.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Virginia
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
393.7
Avg. Total Yards
544.9
371.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
466.2
11
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
9