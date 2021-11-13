Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 63.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 37.4 points per game, 26.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.7 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 11.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-4-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 21-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Buckeyes rack up 44.9 points per game, 26.5 more than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (18.4).
- Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 212.0 more yards per game (541.8) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (329.8).
- When Ohio State piles up more than 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This season the Boilermakers average 5.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Buckeyes give up (19.0).
- Purdue is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes give up (356.4).
- Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 356.4 yards.
- The Boilermakers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Purdue
44.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
18.4
541.8
Avg. Total Yards
409.7
356.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
329.8
8
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
14