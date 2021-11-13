The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will battle in clash of Big Ten foes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 63.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.4 points per game, 26.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.7 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 11.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 5-4-0 this season.

So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 21-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Buckeyes rack up 44.9 points per game, 26.5 more than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (18.4).

Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.

The Buckeyes collect 212.0 more yards per game (541.8) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (329.8).

When Ohio State piles up more than 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This season the Boilermakers average 5.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Buckeyes give up (19.0).

Purdue is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes give up (356.4).

Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 356.4 yards.

The Boilermakers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats