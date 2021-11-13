Big 12 opponents will do battle when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) face the No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 16.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.7 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 63.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Oklahoma has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Sooners put up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears surrender (20.6).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.6 points.

The Sooners rack up 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears give up per outing (365.4).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up over 365.4 yards.

The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Bears have 14 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 6-3-0 this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Bears put up 36.3 points per game, 12.1 more than the Sooners give up (24.2).

When Baylor scores more than 24.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bears rack up 75.8 more yards per game (457.4) than the Sooners allow (381.6).

Baylor is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 381.6 yards.

The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats