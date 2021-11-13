Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big 12 opponents will do battle when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) face the No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 16.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.7 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Sooners games this season feature an average total of 63.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
  • Oklahoma has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Sooners put up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears surrender (20.6).
  • Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.6 points.
  • The Sooners rack up 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears give up per outing (365.4).
  • Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up over 365.4 yards.
  • The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Bears have 14 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Baylor is 6-3-0 this season.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Bears put up 36.3 points per game, 12.1 more than the Sooners give up (24.2).
  • When Baylor scores more than 24.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Bears rack up 75.8 more yards per game (457.4) than the Sooners allow (381.6).
  • Baylor is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 381.6 yards.
  • The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats

OklahomaStatsBaylor

42.9

Avg. Points Scored

36.3

24.2

Avg. Points Allowed

20.6

477.0

Avg. Total Yards

457.4

381.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

365.4

8

Giveaways

9

15

Takeaways

14