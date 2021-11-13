Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in six of nine games this season.
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 16.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.7 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 63.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Sooners put up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears surrender (20.6).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.6 points.
- The Sooners rack up 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears give up per outing (365.4).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up over 365.4 yards.
- The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Bears have 14 takeaways .
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bears put up 36.3 points per game, 12.1 more than the Sooners give up (24.2).
- When Baylor scores more than 24.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Bears rack up 75.8 more yards per game (457.4) than the Sooners allow (381.6).
- Baylor is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 381.6 yards.
- The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Baylor
42.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
477.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.4
381.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.4
8
Giveaways
9
15
Takeaways
14