The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) and TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other in clash of Big 12 foes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points just two times this year.

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in six of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.1, is 6.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .

In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 5.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has seven wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Cowboys have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Cowboys put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.1).

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.1 points.

The Cowboys rack up 53.9 fewer yards per game (383.8), than the Horned Frogs allow per outing (437.7).

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 437.7 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.

TCU has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs average 15.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Cowboys allow (16.3).

TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (277.0).

In games that TCU piles up more than 277.0 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Horned Frogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 13 takeaways .

