Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points just two times this year.
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in six of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.1, is 6.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .
- In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 5.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has seven wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This season, the Cowboys have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Cowboys put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.1).
- Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.1 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 53.9 fewer yards per game (383.8), than the Horned Frogs allow per outing (437.7).
- Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 437.7 yards.
- This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This year, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.
- TCU has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs average 15.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Cowboys allow (16.3).
- TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (277.0).
- In games that TCU piles up more than 277.0 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|TCU
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.1
383.8
Avg. Total Yards
449.8
277.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.7
10
Giveaways
13
13
Takeaways
11