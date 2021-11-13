Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Olamide Zaccheaus, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Zaccheaus has 13 catches (on 22 targets) for 172 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.5 yards per game.

Zaccheaus has been the target of 7.2% (22 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.

Zaccheaus has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

Zaccheaus had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 15.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).

Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.

The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Zaccheaus was targeted three times, totaling 58 yards on three receptions (averaging 19.3 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Zaccheaus has caught five passes on five targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 22 7.2% 13 172 3 4 9.1% Kyle Pitts 57 18.8% 36 546 1 9 20.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 47 15.5% 38 459 5 9 20.5% Calvin Ridley 52 17.1% 31 281 2 10 22.7%

