Publish date:
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Zaccheaus has 13 catches (on 22 targets) for 172 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.5 yards per game.
- Zaccheaus has been the target of 7.2% (22 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
- Zaccheaus has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Zaccheaus had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 15.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).
- Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.
- The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Zaccheaus was targeted three times, totaling 58 yards on three receptions (averaging 19.3 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Zaccheaus has caught five passes on five targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 27.7 yards per game.
Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Olamide Zaccheaus
22
7.2%
13
172
3
4
9.1%
Kyle Pitts
57
18.8%
36
546
1
9
20.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
47
15.5%
38
459
5
9
20.5%
Calvin Ridley
52
17.1%
31
281
2
10
22.7%
Powered By Data Skrive