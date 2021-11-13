Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Olamide Zaccheaus, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Zaccheaus has 13 catches (on 22 targets) for 172 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.5 yards per game.
  • Zaccheaus has been the target of 7.2% (22 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
  • Zaccheaus has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Zaccheaus had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 15.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).
  • Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.
  • The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Zaccheaus was targeted three times, totaling 58 yards on three receptions (averaging 19.3 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Zaccheaus has caught five passes on five targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

22

7.2%

13

172

3

4

9.1%

Kyle Pitts

57

18.8%

36

546

1

9

20.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

47

15.5%

38

459

5

9

20.5%

Calvin Ridley

52

17.1%

31

281

2

10

22.7%

