November 13, 2021
Oregon vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of nine games this season.
  • Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.9, is 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.4 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .
  • The 57.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
  • In Oregon's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more in four chances.
  • Oregon's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Ducks score 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (24.7).
  • Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.7 points.
  • The Ducks average 48.3 more yards per game (441.3) than the Cougars give up per contest (393.0).
  • In games that Oregon piles up more than 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Ducks have nine giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 20 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Washington State is 6-3-0 this year.
  • The Cougars have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Washington State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Cougars rack up 25.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the Ducks allow (22.4).
  • Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.
  • The Cougars rack up only 8.4 more yards per game (375.7) than the Ducks give up (367.3).
  • Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 367.3 yards.
  • The Cougars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats

OregonStatsWashington State

35.0

Avg. Points Scored

25.9

22.4

Avg. Points Allowed

24.7

441.3

Avg. Total Yards

375.7

367.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

393.0

9

Giveaways

14

17

Takeaways

20