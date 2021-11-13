Publish date:
Oregon vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of nine games this season.
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.9, is 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.4 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .
- The 57.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- In Oregon's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more in four chances.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Ducks score 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (24.7).
- Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.7 points.
- The Ducks average 48.3 more yards per game (441.3) than the Cougars give up per contest (393.0).
- In games that Oregon piles up more than 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Ducks have nine giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 20 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Washington State is 6-3-0 this year.
- The Cougars have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Washington State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cougars rack up 25.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the Ducks allow (22.4).
- Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.
- The Cougars rack up only 8.4 more yards per game (375.7) than the Ducks give up (367.3).
- Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 367.3 yards.
- The Cougars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 17 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington State
35.0
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.7
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
375.7
367.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.0
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
20