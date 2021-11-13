Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.9, is 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.4 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .

The 57.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

In Oregon's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more in four chances.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Ducks score 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (24.7).

Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.7 points.

The Ducks average 48.3 more yards per game (441.3) than the Cougars give up per contest (393.0).

In games that Oregon piles up more than 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Ducks have nine giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 20 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 6-3-0 this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Washington State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Cougars rack up 25.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the Ducks allow (22.4).

Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Cougars rack up only 8.4 more yards per game (375.7) than the Ducks give up (367.3).

Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 367.3 yards.

The Cougars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 17 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats