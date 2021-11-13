Pac-12 opponents will clash when the Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points under the 57.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 2.5 points higher than the 53.0 average total in Cardinal games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Beavers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Beavers rack up 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal give up (29.8).

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.8 points.

The Beavers collect only 19.6 more yards per game (441.2) than the Cardinal allow per outing (421.6).

Oregon State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 421.6 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cardinal have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Stanford has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Cardinal put up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Beavers surrender (27.7).

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinal average 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers give up (405.7).

The Cardinal have 12 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats