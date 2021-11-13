Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 2.0 points under the 57.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 2.5 points higher than the 53.0 average total in Cardinal games this season.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Beavers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12.5 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Beavers rack up 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal give up (29.8).
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.8 points.
- The Beavers collect only 19.6 more yards per game (441.2) than the Cardinal allow per outing (421.6).
- Oregon State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 421.6 yards.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Stanford has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Cardinal put up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Beavers surrender (27.7).
- Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 27.7 points.
- The Cardinal average 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers give up (405.7).
- The Cardinal have 12 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Stanford
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
27.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
441.2
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.6
14
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
6