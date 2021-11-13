Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Pat Freiermuth for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and the Detroit Lions (0-8) meet in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth's 27 receptions have turned into 245 yards (30.6 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 33 times.

Freiermuth has been the target of 33 of his team's 300 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.9 yards per game through the air.

With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Freiermuth hauled in five passes for 43 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Freiermuth has caught 16 passes on 20 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 33 11.0% 27 245 4 7 18.4% Diontae Johnson 69 23.0% 45 530 3 6 15.8% Chase Claypool 52 17.3% 29 433 1 7 18.4% Najee Harris 52 17.3% 40 289 2 10 26.3%

Powered By Data Skrive