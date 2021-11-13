Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Pat Freiermuth for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and the Detroit Lions (0-8) meet in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth's 27 receptions have turned into 245 yards (30.6 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 33 times.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 33 of his team's 300 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.9 yards per game through the air.
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Freiermuth hauled in five passes for 43 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted six times.
  • In his last three games, Freiermuth has caught 16 passes on 20 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

33

11.0%

27

245

4

7

18.4%

Diontae Johnson

69

23.0%

45

530

3

6

15.8%

Chase Claypool

52

17.3%

29

433

1

7

18.4%

Najee Harris

52

17.3%

40

289

2

10

26.3%

