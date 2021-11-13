Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth's 27 receptions have turned into 245 yards (30.6 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 33 times.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 33 of his team's 300 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.9 yards per game through the air.
- With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Freiermuth hauled in five passes for 43 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted six times.
- In his last three games, Freiermuth has caught 16 passes on 20 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.3 yards per game.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
33
11.0%
27
245
4
7
18.4%
Diontae Johnson
69
23.0%
45
530
3
6
15.8%
Chase Claypool
52
17.3%
29
433
1
7
18.4%
Najee Harris
52
17.3%
40
289
2
10
26.3%
