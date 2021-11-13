Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 10 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has 2,523 passing yards (280.3 ypg) to lead Kansas City, completing 65.2% of his throws and collecting 20 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 227 rushing yards (25.2 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mahomes has attempted 47 of his 362 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Mahomes averaged 344 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Raiders, 53.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • In both of those outings against the Raiders, Mahomes threw multiple TDs.
  • The Raiders are conceding 220.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Mahomes went 20-for-37 (54.1%) for 166 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Over his last three games, Mahomes has recorded 647 passing yards (215.7 per game) while going 69-for-120 (57.5% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 43 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 14.3 yards per game on the ground.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

