There will be player prop bet markets available for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 10 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has 2,523 passing yards (280.3 ypg) to lead Kansas City, completing 65.2% of his throws and collecting 20 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He also adds 227 rushing yards (25.2 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Mahomes has attempted 47 of his 362 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Mahomes averaged 344 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Raiders, 53.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

In both of those outings against the Raiders, Mahomes threw multiple TDs.

The Raiders are conceding 220.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Mahomes went 20-for-37 (54.1%) for 166 yards with one touchdown pass.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has recorded 647 passing yards (215.7 per game) while going 69-for-120 (57.5% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 14.3 yards per game on the ground.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8%

