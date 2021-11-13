Big Ten opponents will meet when the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Michigan vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Penn State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

Saturday's over/under is 14.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 32.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has seven wins against the spread in nine games this season.

So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those games.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Wolverines put up 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).

When Michigan scores more than 16.7 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (350.7).

Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 350.7 yards.

The Wolverines have seven giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 16 takeaways .

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Nittany Lions score 11.0 more points per game (27.0) than the Wolverines give up (16.0).

Penn State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.0 points.

The Nittany Lions average 385.2 yards per game, 87.1 more yards than the 298.1 the Wolverines give up.

When Penn State churns out over 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This season the Nittany Lions have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (13).

Season Stats