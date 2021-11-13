Publish date:
Michigan vs. Penn State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Penn State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 32.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has seven wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those games.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Wolverines put up 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).
- When Michigan scores more than 16.7 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (350.7).
- Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 350.7 yards.
- The Wolverines have seven giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 16 takeaways .
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Penn State's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Nittany Lions score 11.0 more points per game (27.0) than the Wolverines give up (16.0).
- Penn State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.0 points.
- The Nittany Lions average 385.2 yards per game, 87.1 more yards than the 298.1 the Wolverines give up.
- When Penn State churns out over 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This season the Nittany Lions have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Penn State
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.7
451.4
Avg. Total Yards
385.2
298.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
350.7
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
16