The Detroit Lions (0-8) will look to end their eight-game losing run versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in five of eight games this season.

In 62.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

Sunday's over/under is 5.6 points higher than the combined 36.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 9.1 points under the 51.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.4, 0.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Steelers rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions allow (30.5).

The Steelers average 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1) than the Lions allow per outing (378.9).

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (7).

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Lions have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 8 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Lions put up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers give up (21.1).

The Lions rack up 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers allow (354.3).

Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 354.3 yards.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

This year, in five home games, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.

The average total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, on the road.

In four road games this year, Detroit has gone over the total once.

Lions away games this season average 47.8 total points, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

