November 13, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Detroit Lions (0-8) will look to end their eight-game losing run versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • In 62.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.6 points higher than the combined 36.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 9.1 points under the 51.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.4, 0.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The 42.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • In Pittsburgh's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year, the Steelers rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions allow (30.5).
  • The Steelers average 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1) than the Lions allow per outing (378.9).
  • This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (7).
  • In Detroit's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 8 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Lions put up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers give up (21.1).
  • The Lions rack up 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers allow (354.3).
  • Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 354.3 yards.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • This year, in five home games, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, on the road.
  • In four road games this year, Detroit has gone over the total once.
  • Lions away games this season average 47.8 total points, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

