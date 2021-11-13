Publish date:
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Watkins has accumulated 22 catches for 375 yards this year. He has been targeted 31 times and averages 41.7 receiving yards.
- Watkins has been the target of 11.2% (31 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
- Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- The Broncos are allowing 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Watkins was targeted three times, picking up nine yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Watkins' six catches have yielded 64 yards (21.3 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
31
11.2%
22
375
0
4
10.8%
Devonta Smith
62
22.5%
38
537
2
3
8.1%
Dallas Goedert
37
13.4%
27
401
2
5
13.5%
Kenneth Gainwell
31
11.2%
19
164
1
5
13.5%
