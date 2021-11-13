Before placing any bets on Quez Watkins' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has accumulated 22 catches for 375 yards this year. He has been targeted 31 times and averages 41.7 receiving yards.

Watkins has been the target of 11.2% (31 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The Broncos are allowing 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Watkins was targeted three times, picking up nine yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Watkins' six catches have yielded 64 yards (21.3 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8% Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Kenneth Gainwell 31 11.2% 19 164 1 5 13.5%

