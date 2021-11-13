Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Author:

Before placing any bets on Quez Watkins' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins has accumulated 22 catches for 375 yards this year. He has been targeted 31 times and averages 41.7 receiving yards.
  • Watkins has been the target of 11.2% (31 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The Broncos are allowing 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Watkins was targeted three times, picking up nine yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Watkins' six catches have yielded 64 yards (21.3 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Kenneth Gainwell

31

11.2%

19

164

1

5

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive