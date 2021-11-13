Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones' stat line reveals 20 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 25.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 31 times.
- Seals-Jones has been the target of 11.1% (31 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Seals-Jones has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Buccaneers, Seals-Jones has not had a TD catch.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have given up 16 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, Seals-Jones caught two passes for 12 yards while being targeted four times.
- Seals-Jones has recorded 121 receiving yards (40.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 balls on 17 targets over his last three games.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
31
11.1%
20
200
2
10
37.0%
Terry McLaurin
76
27.1%
43
573
4
6
22.2%
J.D. McKissic
42
15.0%
33
332
1
1
3.7%
Adam Humphries
29
10.4%
20
220
0
1
3.7%
Powered By Data Skrive