There will be player prop bet markets available for Ricky Seals-Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (2-6) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones' stat line reveals 20 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 25.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 31 times.

Seals-Jones has been the target of 11.1% (31 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Seals-Jones has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups versus the Buccaneers, Seals-Jones has not had a TD catch.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have given up 16 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, Seals-Jones caught two passes for 12 yards while being targeted four times.

Seals-Jones has recorded 121 receiving yards (40.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 balls on 17 targets over his last three games.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 31 11.1% 20 200 2 10 37.0% Terry McLaurin 76 27.1% 43 573 4 6 22.2% J.D. McKissic 42 15.0% 33 332 1 1 3.7% Adam Humphries 29 10.4% 20 220 0 1 3.7%

