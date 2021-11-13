Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Ricky Seals-Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (2-6) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones' stat line reveals 20 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 25.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 31 times.
  • Seals-Jones has been the target of 11.1% (31 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Seals-Jones has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups versus the Buccaneers, Seals-Jones has not had a TD catch.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 16 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, Seals-Jones caught two passes for 12 yards while being targeted four times.
  • Seals-Jones has recorded 121 receiving yards (40.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 balls on 17 targets over his last three games.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

31

11.1%

20

200

2

10

37.0%

Terry McLaurin

76

27.1%

43

573

4

6

22.2%

J.D. McKissic

42

15.0%

33

332

1

1

3.7%

Adam Humphries

29

10.4%

20

220

0

1

3.7%

Powered By Data Skrive