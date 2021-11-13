There will be player prop bets available for Robert Woods ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 10 when Woods and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) play the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods has grabbed 45 passes (69 targets) for 556 yards (61.8 per game) with four TDs this season.

Woods has been the target of 21.2% (69 total) of his team's 325 passing attempts this season.

Woods has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Woods has averaged 53.3 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the 49ers, 4.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Woods, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Woods' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 223.0 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Woods was targeted 10 times and recorded seven catches for 98 yards.

During his last three games, Woods has 203 receiving yards on 16 receptions (25 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 67.7 yards per game.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8% Tyler Higbee 46 14.2% 35 324 2 13 19.1%

