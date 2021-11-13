Publish date:
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds
Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Woods has grabbed 45 passes (69 targets) for 556 yards (61.8 per game) with four TDs this season.
- Woods has been the target of 21.2% (69 total) of his team's 325 passing attempts this season.
- Woods has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Woods has averaged 53.3 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the 49ers, 4.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Woods, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Woods' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 223.0 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The 49ers' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Woods was targeted 10 times and recorded seven catches for 98 yards.
- During his last three games, Woods has 203 receiving yards on 16 receptions (25 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 67.7 yards per game.
Woods' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
Tyler Higbee
46
14.2%
35
324
2
13
19.1%
