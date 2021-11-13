Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop bets available for Robert Woods ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 10 when Woods and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) play the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Woods has grabbed 45 passes (69 targets) for 556 yards (61.8 per game) with four TDs this season.
  • Woods has been the target of 21.2% (69 total) of his team's 325 passing attempts this season.
  • Woods has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Woods has averaged 53.3 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the 49ers, 4.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Woods, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Woods' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 223.0 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The 49ers' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Woods was targeted 10 times and recorded seven catches for 98 yards.
  • During his last three games, Woods has 203 receiving yards on 16 receptions (25 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 67.7 yards per game.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

Tyler Higbee

46

14.2%

35

324

2

13

19.1%

