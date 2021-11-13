Before Ryan Tannehill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (7-2) and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) hit the field in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Tannehill has collected 2,145 passing yards (238.3 per game) while connecting on 191 of 289 passes (66.1% completion percentage), with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also rushed 25 times for 168 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game.

The Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.

Tannehill has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 46.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In one matchup against the Saints, Tannehill had 272 passing yards, 27.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Saints.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 288.9 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 143-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Tannehill added two carries for three yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 per game) while completing 63 of 87 passes (72.4%), with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 65 22.3% 40 551 3 6 14.6% Julio Jones 31 10.6% 21 336 0 4 9.8% Jeremy McNichols 30 10.3% 24 214 1 2 4.9%

