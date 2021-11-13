Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before Ryan Tannehill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (7-2) and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) hit the field in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Tannehill has collected 2,145 passing yards (238.3 per game) while connecting on 191 of 289 passes (66.1% completion percentage), with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 25 times for 168 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game.
  • The Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
  • Tannehill has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 46.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In one matchup against the Saints, Tannehill had 272 passing yards, 27.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Saints.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 288.9 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Tannehill put together a 143-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Tannehill added two carries for three yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 per game) while completing 63 of 87 passes (72.4%), with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

65

22.3%

40

551

3

6

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

10.6%

21

336

0

4

9.8%

Jeremy McNichols

30

10.3%

24

214

1

2

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive