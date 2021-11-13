Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Tannehill has collected 2,145 passing yards (238.3 per game) while connecting on 191 of 289 passes (66.1% completion percentage), with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also rushed 25 times for 168 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game.
- The Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
- Tannehill has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 46.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In one matchup against the Saints, Tannehill had 272 passing yards, 27.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Saints.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 288.9 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 143-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Tannehill added two carries for three yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 per game) while completing 63 of 87 passes (72.4%), with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
65
22.3%
40
551
3
6
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
10.6%
21
336
0
4
9.8%
Jeremy McNichols
30
10.3%
24
214
1
2
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive