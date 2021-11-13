MWC opponents will clash when the San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 88.9% of Nevada's games (8/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

Saturday's total is 19.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The Aztecs and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.2 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 12.7 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Aztecs score 3.9 more points per game (28.2) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.3).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Aztecs rack up 328.8 yards per game, 56.6 fewer yards than the 385.4 the Wolf Pack give up per contest.

When San Diego State amasses over 385.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Aztecs have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (19).

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 6-3-0 this season.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Nevada's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Wolf Pack rack up 19.7 more points per game (36.4) than the Aztecs surrender (16.7).

When Nevada scores more than 16.7 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 146.8 more yards per game (446.7) than the Aztecs allow per matchup (299.9).

Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team picks up over 299.9 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats