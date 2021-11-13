The San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) and Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC opponents at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Utah State's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 51.8, 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .

The 57.5-point total for this game is 5.7 points below the 63.2 points per game average total in Aggies games this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Spartans have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Spartans average 21.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Aggies surrender per matchup (27.2).

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.2 points.

The Spartans average 360.9 yards per game, 64.3 fewer yards than the 425.2 the Aggies allow per outing.

When San Jose State picks up over 425.2 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Aggies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Aggies score 8.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Spartans allow (23.0).

Utah State is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Aggies rack up 119.0 more yards per game (474.9) than the Spartans allow per outing (355.9).

In games that Utah State piles up more than 355.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (9).

