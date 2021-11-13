The SMU Mustangs (7-2, 0-0 AAC) and UCF Knights (6-3, 0-0 AAC) will face each other in clash of AAC foes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for SMU vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of UCF's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.

Saturday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 11.2 points greater than the 49.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.6, 5.6 points more than Saturday's total of 61.

The 61.3 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Mustangs are 3-2 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Mustangs score 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights allow (24.1).

SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.1 points.

The Mustangs rack up 131.4 more yards per game (484.0) than the Knights allow per outing (352.6).

SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up more than 352.6 yards.

This year, the Mustangs have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

UCF's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Knights average 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs allow (25.7).

UCF is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.

The Knights average 404.6 yards per game, only 9.2 fewer than the 413.8 the Mustangs allow.

When UCF picks up over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Knights have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Mustangs' takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats