SMU vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- SMU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in four of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of UCF's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.
- Saturday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 11.2 points greater than the 49.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.6, 5.6 points more than Saturday's total of 61.
- The 61.3 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Mustangs are 3-2 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
- SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Mustangs score 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights allow (24.1).
- SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.1 points.
- The Mustangs rack up 131.4 more yards per game (484.0) than the Knights allow per outing (352.6).
- SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up more than 352.6 yards.
- This year, the Mustangs have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (16).
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Knights average 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs allow (25.7).
- UCF is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.
- The Knights average 404.6 yards per game, only 9.2 fewer than the 413.8 the Mustangs allow.
- When UCF picks up over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Knights have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Mustangs' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|UCF
40.1
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
24.1
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
404.6
413.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
352.6
14
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16