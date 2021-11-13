There will be player prop bets available for Stefon Diggs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 10 when Diggs' Buffalo Bills (5-3) hit the field against the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has hauled in 48 catches for 588 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 73.5 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 22.7% of the 322 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.9% passing plays and 40.1% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 20.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 291.0 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Diggs was targeted eight times, picking up 85 yards on six receptions.

Diggs has reeled in 20 passes (26 targets) for 214 yards (71.3 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 8.4% 21 286 5 7 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive