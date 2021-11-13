Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Stefon Diggs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 10 when Diggs' Buffalo Bills (5-3) hit the field against the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has hauled in 48 catches for 588 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 73.5 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 22.7% of the 322 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 59.9% passing plays and 40.1% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 20.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 291.0 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Diggs was targeted eight times, picking up 85 yards on six receptions.
  • Diggs has reeled in 20 passes (26 targets) for 214 yards (71.3 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

73

22.7%

48

588

3

13

23.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

51

15.8%

28

478

4

7

12.5%

Cole Beasley

67

20.8%

51

446

1

8

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

8.4%

21

286

5

7

12.5%

