Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has hauled in 48 catches for 588 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 73.5 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 22.7% of the 322 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 59.9% passing plays and 40.1% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 20.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 291.0 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Diggs was targeted eight times, picking up 85 yards on six receptions.
- Diggs has reeled in 20 passes (26 targets) for 214 yards (71.3 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
73
22.7%
48
588
3
13
23.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
51
15.8%
28
478
4
7
12.5%
Cole Beasley
67
20.8%
51
446
1
8
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
8.4%
21
286
5
7
12.5%
