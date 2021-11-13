Before T.J. Hockenson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) take the field in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson has grabbed 48 passes and leads his team with 448 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 56.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 20.6% of the 310 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.

Hockenson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 260.6 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 game against the Eagles, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and recorded 10 catches for 89 yards.

Over his last three games, Hockenson has 24 receptions (31 targets) for 211 yards, averaging 70.3 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 64 20.6% 48 448 2 6 17.6% D'Andre Swift 57 18.4% 47 415 2 6 17.6% Kalif Raymond 40 12.9% 26 334 2 3 8.8% Amon-Ra St. Brown 38 12.3% 27 250 0 5 14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive