Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hockenson has grabbed 48 passes and leads his team with 448 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 56.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 20.6% of the 310 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.
- Hockenson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The Steelers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 260.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 game against the Eagles, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and recorded 10 catches for 89 yards.
- Over his last three games, Hockenson has 24 receptions (31 targets) for 211 yards, averaging 70.3 yards per game.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
64
20.6%
48
448
2
6
17.6%
D'Andre Swift
57
18.4%
47
415
2
6
17.6%
Kalif Raymond
40
12.9%
26
334
2
3
8.8%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
38
12.3%
27
250
0
5
14.7%
