November 13, 2021
Publish date:

T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before T.J. Hockenson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) take the field in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson has grabbed 48 passes and leads his team with 448 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 56.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 20.6% of the 310 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.
  • Hockenson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Steelers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 260.6 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 game against the Eagles, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and recorded 10 catches for 89 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Hockenson has 24 receptions (31 targets) for 211 yards, averaging 70.3 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

64

20.6%

48

448

2

6

17.6%

D'Andre Swift

57

18.4%

47

415

2

6

17.6%

Kalif Raymond

40

12.9%

26

334

2

3

8.8%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

38

12.3%

27

250

0

5

14.7%

