November 13, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Washington Football Team (2-6) will try to break their four-game losing run in a Week 10 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of eight games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 0.3 points lower than the 51.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51 total in this game is 4.6 points above the 46.4 average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Tampa Bay has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers are 3-0 ATS when favored by 9.5 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team surrender (28.4).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 423.1 yards per game, 33.7 more yards than the 389.4 the Football Team allow per outing.
  • Tampa Bay is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 389.4 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Washington has one win against the spread in eight games this season.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Football Team put up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.9).
  • Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.9 points.
  • The Football Team collect 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers give up.
  • Washington is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 335.8 yards.
  • The Football Team have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall.
  • Washington has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.
  • Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
  • Tampa Bay is 2-2 overall, and winless against the spread, in away games.
  • In four road games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (51).

