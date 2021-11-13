The Washington Football Team (2-6) will try to break their four-game losing run in a Week 10 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of eight games this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of eight games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.3 points lower than the 51.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51 total in this game is 4.6 points above the 46.4 average total in Football Team games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers are 3-0 ATS when favored by 9.5 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Buccaneers put up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team surrender (28.4).

Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Buccaneers average 423.1 yards per game, 33.7 more yards than the 389.4 the Football Team allow per outing.

Tampa Bay is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 389.4 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in eight games this season.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Football Team put up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.9).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.9 points.

The Football Team collect 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers give up.

Washington is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 335.8 yards.

The Football Team have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall.

Washington has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.

Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

Tampa Bay is 2-2 overall, and winless against the spread, in away games.

In four road games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (51).

