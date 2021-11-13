Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Taylor Heinicke before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 1,928 passing yards this season (241.0 per game) and has a 63.9% completion percentage (175-of-274), throwing 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 232 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke has attempted 27 of his 274 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In three matchups against the Buccaneers, Heinicke averaged 102 passing yards per game, 140.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Heinicke had a touchdown pass once over that time.
  • This week Heinicke will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (269.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 outing against the Broncos, Heinicke threw for 270 yards while completing 61.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 720 yards (240.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He has added 105 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

76

27.1%

43

573

4

6

22.2%

J.D. McKissic

42

15.0%

33

332

1

1

3.7%

Adam Humphries

29

10.4%

20

220

0

1

3.7%

