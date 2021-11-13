Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has thrown for 1,928 passing yards this season (241.0 per game) and has a 63.9% completion percentage (175-of-274), throwing 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
- He has tacked on 232 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
- The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Heinicke has attempted 27 of his 274 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In three matchups against the Buccaneers, Heinicke averaged 102 passing yards per game, 140.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Heinicke had a touchdown pass once over that time.
- This week Heinicke will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (269.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 outing against the Broncos, Heinicke threw for 270 yards while completing 61.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Heinicke has thrown for 720 yards (240.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He has added 105 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 11 carries.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
76
27.1%
43
573
4
6
22.2%
J.D. McKissic
42
15.0%
33
332
1
1
3.7%
Adam Humphries
29
10.4%
20
220
0
1
3.7%
