There will be player prop bet markets available for Taylor Heinicke before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 1,928 passing yards this season (241.0 per game) and has a 63.9% completion percentage (175-of-274), throwing 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.

He has tacked on 232 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke has attempted 27 of his 274 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In three matchups against the Buccaneers, Heinicke averaged 102 passing yards per game, 140.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Heinicke had a touchdown pass once over that time.

This week Heinicke will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (269.4 yards allowed per game).

At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Broncos, Heinicke threw for 270 yards while completing 61.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Heinicke has thrown for 720 yards (240.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

He has added 105 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 76 27.1% 43 573 4 6 22.2% J.D. McKissic 42 15.0% 33 332 1 1 3.7% Adam Humphries 29 10.4% 20 220 0 1 3.7%

