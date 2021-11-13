Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (5-4) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater leads Denver with 2,163 passing yards (240.3 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (200-of-285) while throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 69 rushing yards (7.7 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.
  • Bridgewater has attempted 36 of his 285 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Bridgewater averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater did not have a touchdown pass in any of those matchups.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles are giving up 248.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Bridgewater went 19-for-28 (67.9%) for 249 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • He tacked on three carries for -1 yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Bridgewater has racked up 649 passing yards (216.3 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage this year (61-of-87) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has added three rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

64

20.9%

41

588

2

7

17.9%

Tim Patrick

47

15.4%

34

509

4

6

15.4%

Noah Fant

53

17.3%

37

320

3

9

23.1%

Powered By Data Skrive