Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (5-4) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater leads Denver with 2,163 passing yards (240.3 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (200-of-285) while throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 69 rushing yards (7.7 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.

Bridgewater has attempted 36 of his 285 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Bridgewater averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater did not have a touchdown pass in any of those matchups.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are giving up 248.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Bridgewater went 19-for-28 (67.9%) for 249 yards with one touchdown pass.

He tacked on three carries for -1 yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Bridgewater has racked up 649 passing yards (216.3 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage this year (61-of-87) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He has added three rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 64 20.9% 41 588 2 7 17.9% Tim Patrick 47 15.4% 34 509 4 6 15.4% Noah Fant 53 17.3% 37 320 3 9 23.1%

