Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater leads Denver with 2,163 passing yards (240.3 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (200-of-285) while throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 69 rushing yards (7.7 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.
- Bridgewater has attempted 36 of his 285 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In three matchups against the Eagles, Bridgewater averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater did not have a touchdown pass in any of those matchups.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles are giving up 248.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Bridgewater went 19-for-28 (67.9%) for 249 yards with one touchdown pass.
- He tacked on three carries for -1 yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- Bridgewater has racked up 649 passing yards (216.3 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage this year (61-of-87) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He has added three rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.0 yards per game.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
64
20.9%
41
588
2
7
17.9%
Tim Patrick
47
15.4%
34
509
4
6
15.4%
Noah Fant
53
17.3%
37
320
3
9
23.1%
