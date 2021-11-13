The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will attempt to extend their five-game winning run when they clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3) in Week 10.

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of nine games this season.

In 50% of New Orleans' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 9.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 51.4, 7.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 0.7 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Saints games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-2-0 this season.

The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Titans rack up 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints allow per matchup (19.4).

When Tennessee puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Titans rack up only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8), than the Saints allow per outing (347.0).

Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 347.0 yards.

The Titans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Saints have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Saints rack up just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).

When New Orleans scores more than 23.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Saints rack up 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up (365.8).

When New Orleans piles up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

The Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

In four home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total once.

Titans home games this season average 53.0 total points, 9.0 more than this outing's over/under (44).

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, in away games.

Away from home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

This season, in four away games, New Orleans has gone over the total once.

Saints away games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).

