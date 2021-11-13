Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will attempt to extend their five-game winning run when they clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3) in Week 10.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • In 50% of New Orleans' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 9.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 51.4, 7.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • The 44-point over/under for this game is 0.7 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Saints games this season.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-2-0 this season.
  • The Titans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Titans rack up 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints allow per matchup (19.4).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Titans rack up only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8), than the Saints allow per outing (347.0).
  • Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 347.0 yards.
  • The Titans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Saints.
  • New Orleans has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Saints have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.
  • New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Saints rack up just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 23.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans give up (365.8).
  • When New Orleans piles up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tennessee is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • The Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • In four home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total once.
  • Titans home games this season average 53.0 total points, 9.0 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, in away games.
  • Away from home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in four away games, New Orleans has gone over the total once.
  • Saints away games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.