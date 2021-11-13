Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's team-high 573 receiving yards (71.6 per game) have come via 43 catches (76 targets), and he has four touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 27.1% (76 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- McLaurin had 75 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
- McLaurin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos in Week 8, McLaurin was targeted seven times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, McLaurin's 14 catches are good enough for 173 yards (57.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
76
27.1%
43
573
4
6
22.2%
J.D. McKissic
42
15.0%
33
332
1
1
3.7%
Adam Humphries
29
10.4%
20
220
0
1
3.7%
Ricky Seals-Jones
31
11.1%
20
200
2
10
37.0%
