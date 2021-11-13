There will be player prop betting options available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees McLaurin's Washington Football Team (2-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's team-high 573 receiving yards (71.6 per game) have come via 43 catches (76 targets), and he has four touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 27.1% (76 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

McLaurin had 75 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).

McLaurin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos in Week 8, McLaurin was targeted seven times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, McLaurin's 14 catches are good enough for 173 yards (57.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 76 27.1% 43 573 4 6 22.2% J.D. McKissic 42 15.0% 33 332 1 1 3.7% Adam Humphries 29 10.4% 20 220 0 1 3.7% Ricky Seals-Jones 31 11.1% 20 200 2 10 37.0%

