November 13, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees McLaurin's Washington Football Team (2-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's team-high 573 receiving yards (71.6 per game) have come via 43 catches (76 targets), and he has four touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 27.1% (76 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • McLaurin had 75 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
  • McLaurin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos in Week 8, McLaurin was targeted seven times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, McLaurin's 14 catches are good enough for 173 yards (57.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

76

27.1%

43

573

4

6

22.2%

J.D. McKissic

42

15.0%

33

332

1

1

3.7%

Adam Humphries

29

10.4%

20

220

0

1

3.7%

Ricky Seals-Jones

31

11.1%

20

200

2

10

37.0%

