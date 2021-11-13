Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) face the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 57 points just two times this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Ole Miss' games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.
  • The two teams combine to score 66.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 15.3 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Aggies games have an average total of 51.1 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Texas A&M is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Aggies score 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per contest the Rebels give up.
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.0 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels allow per matchup (432.7).
  • Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 432.7 yards.
  • The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .
  • Ole Miss has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Rebels average 37.8 points per game, 23.1 more than the Aggies surrender (14.7).
  • When Ole Miss puts up more than 14.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Rebels average 524.2 yards per game, 206.4 more yards than the 317.8 the Aggies give up.
  • In games that Ole Miss piles up more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rebels have turned the ball over six times, seven fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsOle Miss

28.6

Avg. Points Scored

37.8

14.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27.0

397.4

Avg. Total Yards

524.2

317.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

432.7

13

Giveaways

6

13

Takeaways

17