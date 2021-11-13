Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 57 points just two times this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Ole Miss' games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The two teams combine to score 66.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 15.3 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Aggies games have an average total of 51.1 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Aggies score 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per contest the Rebels give up.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.0 points.
- The Aggies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels allow per matchup (432.7).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 432.7 yards.
- The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Rebels average 37.8 points per game, 23.1 more than the Aggies surrender (14.7).
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 14.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Rebels average 524.2 yards per game, 206.4 more yards than the 317.8 the Aggies give up.
- In games that Ole Miss piles up more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over six times, seven fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Ole Miss
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
14.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
524.2
317.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.7
13
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
17