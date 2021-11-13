SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) face the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 57 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Ole Miss' games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The two teams combine to score 66.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 15.3 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Aggies games have an average total of 51.1 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Aggies score 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per contest the Rebels give up.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.0 points.

The Aggies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels allow per matchup (432.7).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 432.7 yards.

The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Rebels average 37.8 points per game, 23.1 more than the Aggies surrender (14.7).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 14.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Rebels average 524.2 yards per game, 206.4 more yards than the 317.8 the Aggies give up.

In games that Ole Miss piles up more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over six times, seven fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats