Texas vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have scored at least 62 points just twice this season.
- Kansas' games have gone over 62 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 72.6 points per game, 10.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Longhorns games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.6 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Longhorns score 35.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Jayhawks surrender per outing (42.8).
- When Texas puts up more than 42.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Longhorns rack up 61.5 fewer yards per game (420.7), than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (482.2).
- When Texas churns out over 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has one win against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Kansas' games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This season the Jayhawks put up 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).
- The Jayhawks rack up 132.3 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Longhorns allow per outing (438.6).
- This season the Jayhawks have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
29.8
Avg. Points Allowed
42.8
420.7
Avg. Total Yards
306.3
438.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
482.2
12
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
8