Big 12 opponents will battle when the Texas Longhorns (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have scored at least 62 points just twice this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 62 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.6 points per game, 10.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Longhorns games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.6 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Longhorns score 35.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Jayhawks surrender per outing (42.8).

When Texas puts up more than 42.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Longhorns rack up 61.5 fewer yards per game (420.7), than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (482.2).

When Texas churns out over 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (8).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has one win against the spread in nine games this season.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This season the Jayhawks put up 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).

The Jayhawks rack up 132.3 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Longhorns allow per outing (438.6).

This season the Jayhawks have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (14).

Season Stats