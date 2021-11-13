The Texas State Bobcats (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-7, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Texas State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

The 65.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 12.7 more than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bobcats games this season is 57.6, 5.1 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas State is 5-4-0 this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Texas State has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Bobcats put up 9.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Eagles allow (31.8).

Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Bobcats average 112.7 fewer yards per game (348.4), than the Eagles allow per contest (461.1).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 12 more times (18 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Eagles put up 12.8 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Bobcats give up (33.4).

The Eagles rack up 65.2 fewer yards per game (359.6) than the Bobcats allow per outing (424.8).

Georgia Southern is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 424.8 yards.

This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Bobcats' takeaways (11).

Season Stats