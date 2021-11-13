Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 2,650 yards (331.3 ypg) on 231-of-343 passing with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 39 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 14 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.2% passing plays and 33.8% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has attempted 62 of his 343 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Washington
- In two matchups against the Football Team, Brady averaged 364.5 passing yards per game, 67.0 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the Football Team.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The 298.9 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Football Team have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (2.5 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints in Week 8, Brady went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 375 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Brady has recorded 883 passing yards (294.3 per game) while going 82-for-118 (69.5% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
69
19.7%
50
660
4
15
23.8%
Mike Evans
63
18.0%
39
544
8
11
17.5%
Antonio Brown
42
12.0%
29
418
4
3
4.8%
Powered By Data Skrive