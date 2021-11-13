Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) and the Washington Football Team (2-6) square off in Week 10 at FedExField.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 2,650 yards (331.3 ypg) on 231-of-343 passing with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 39 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 14 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.2% passing plays and 33.8% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has attempted 62 of his 343 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In two matchups against the Football Team, Brady averaged 364.5 passing yards per game, 67.0 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the Football Team.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The 298.9 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Football Team have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (2.5 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints in Week 8, Brady went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 375 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Brady has recorded 883 passing yards (294.3 per game) while going 82-for-118 (69.5% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

69

19.7%

50

660

4

15

23.8%

Mike Evans

63

18.0%

39

544

8

11

17.5%

Antonio Brown

42

12.0%

29

418

4

3

4.8%

