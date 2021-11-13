There will be player prop bet markets available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) and the Washington Football Team (2-6) square off in Week 10 at FedExField.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 2,650 yards (331.3 ypg) on 231-of-343 passing with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 39 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 14 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Buccaneers have run 66.2% passing plays and 33.8% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has attempted 62 of his 343 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Washington

In two matchups against the Football Team, Brady averaged 364.5 passing yards per game, 67.0 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the Football Team.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The 298.9 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Football Team have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (2.5 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints in Week 8, Brady went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 375 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Brady has recorded 883 passing yards (294.3 per game) while going 82-for-118 (69.5% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 69 19.7% 50 660 4 15 23.8% Mike Evans 63 18.0% 39 544 8 11 17.5% Antonio Brown 42 12.0% 29 418 4 3 4.8%

Powered By Data Skrive