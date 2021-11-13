There will be player prop betting options available for Travis Kelce before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 10 with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 628 yards receiving on 54 catches (79 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 69.8 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 79 of his team's 378 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Kelce is averaging 117.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 41.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).

Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kelce put together a 68-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.

Kelce has 160 receiving yards on 16 catches (26 targets) with one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8% Byron Pringle 25 6.6% 18 255 2 1 2.1%

