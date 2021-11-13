Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Travis Kelce before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 10 with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has 628 yards receiving on 54 catches (79 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 69.8 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 79 of his team's 378 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Kelce is averaging 117.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 41.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
  • Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Raiders have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce put together a 68-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Kelce has 160 receiving yards on 16 catches (26 targets) with one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

Byron Pringle

25

6.6%

18

255

2

1

2.1%

