Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has 628 yards receiving on 54 catches (79 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 69.8 yards per game.
- Kelce has been the target of 79 of his team's 378 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Kelce is averaging 117.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 41.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
- Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Raiders have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Kelce put together a 68-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
- Kelce has 160 receiving yards on 16 catches (26 targets) with one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 53.3 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
79
20.9%
54
628
5
7
14.6%
Tyreek Hill
101
26.7%
68
772
6
11
22.9%
Mecole Hardman
53
14.0%
38
372
1
9
18.8%
Byron Pringle
25
6.6%
18
255
2
1
2.1%
