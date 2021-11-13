Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has thrown for 1,821 yards while completing 59.5% of his passes (176-of-296), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (227.6 per game).
- He's added 136 rushing yards on 32 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
- The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Lawrence has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The 274.6 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bills, Lawrence went 15-for-26 (57.7 percent) for 118 yards.
- Over his last three games, Lawrence has racked up 675 passing yards (225.0 per game) while connecting on 72 of 121 passes (59.5% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
60
20.1%
36
399
3
8
30.8%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
49
16.4%
32
343
0
3
11.5%
Dan Arnold
43
-
29
332
0
3
-
