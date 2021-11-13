Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Trevor Lawrence ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) play in a Week 10 matchup between AFC South opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has thrown for 1,821 yards while completing 59.5% of his passes (176-of-296), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (227.6 per game).

He's added 136 rushing yards on 32 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Lawrence has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The 274.6 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Lawrence went 15-for-26 (57.7 percent) for 118 yards.

Over his last three games, Lawrence has racked up 675 passing yards (225.0 per game) while connecting on 72 of 121 passes (59.5% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 60 20.1% 36 399 3 8 30.8% Laviska Shenault Jr. 49 16.4% 32 343 0 3 11.5% Dan Arnold 43 - 29 332 0 3 -

