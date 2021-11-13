Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Trevor Lawrence ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) play in a Week 10 matchup between AFC South opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has thrown for 1,821 yards while completing 59.5% of his passes (176-of-296), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (227.6 per game).
  • He's added 136 rushing yards on 32 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Lawrence has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The 274.6 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bills, Lawrence went 15-for-26 (57.7 percent) for 118 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Lawrence has racked up 675 passing yards (225.0 per game) while connecting on 72 of 121 passes (59.5% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

60

20.1%

36

399

3

8

30.8%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

49

16.4%

32

343

0

3

11.5%

Dan Arnold

43

-

29

332

0

3

-

