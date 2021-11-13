Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 66.7% of Tulane's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The two teams combine to average 51.1 points per game, 4.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 13.0 points lower than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 56.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 63.7 points, 8.2 more than the set total in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tulsa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in eight opportunities (75%).
- The Golden Hurricane put up 14.0 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Green Wave surrender (37.9).
- The Golden Hurricane collect 437.8 yards per game, only 16.1 fewer than the 453.9 the Green Wave allow per contest.
- When Tulsa piles up more than 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Green Wave have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.
- Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- The Green Wave rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.6).
- Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 30.6 points.
- The Green Wave collect just 19.9 fewer yards per game (375.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (395.3).
- When Tulane totals over 395.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Tulane
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
30.6
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
375.4
395.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
453.9
15
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
9