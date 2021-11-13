The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6, 0-0 AAC) face an AAC matchup versus the Tulane Green Wave (1-8, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in four of eight games this season.

In 66.7% of Tulane's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The two teams combine to average 51.1 points per game, 4.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.0 points lower than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 56.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 63.7 points, 8.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tulsa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in eight opportunities (75%).

The Golden Hurricane put up 14.0 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Green Wave surrender (37.9).

The Golden Hurricane collect 437.8 yards per game, only 16.1 fewer than the 453.9 the Green Wave allow per contest.

When Tulsa piles up more than 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Green Wave have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Green Wave rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.6).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 30.6 points.

The Green Wave collect just 19.9 fewer yards per game (375.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (395.3).

When Tulane totals over 395.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats