There will be player props available for Tyler Lockett before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has put together a 579-yard season so far (72.4 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 58 targets.

Lockett has been the target of 58 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.

Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his four matchups against the Packers, Lockett's 64 receiving yards average is 4.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (68.5).

In four matchups, Lockett has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Packers.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The 227.7 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 matchup with the Jaguars, Lockett hauled in 12 passes for 142 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Lockett has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for 189 yards in his last three games, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 58 26.4% 41 579 3 3 15.0% D.K. Metcalf 56 25.5% 39 580 8 8 40.0% Freddie Swain 24 10.9% 16 169 2 2 10.0% Gerald Everett 17 7.7% 14 135 1 2 10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive