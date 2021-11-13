Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player props available for Tyler Lockett before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has put together a 579-yard season so far (72.4 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 58 targets.
  • Lockett has been the target of 58 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
  • Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his four matchups against the Packers, Lockett's 64 receiving yards average is 4.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (68.5).
  • In four matchups, Lockett has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Packers.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The 227.7 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 matchup with the Jaguars, Lockett hauled in 12 passes for 142 yards while being targeted 13 times.
  • Lockett has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for 189 yards in his last three games, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

58

26.4%

41

579

3

3

15.0%

D.K. Metcalf

56

25.5%

39

580

8

8

40.0%

Freddie Swain

24

10.9%

16

169

2

2

10.0%

Gerald Everett

17

7.7%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

