Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has put together a 579-yard season so far (72.4 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 58 targets.
- Lockett has been the target of 58 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
- Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his four matchups against the Packers, Lockett's 64 receiving yards average is 4.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (68.5).
- In four matchups, Lockett has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Packers.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The 227.7 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 matchup with the Jaguars, Lockett hauled in 12 passes for 142 yards while being targeted 13 times.
- Lockett has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for 189 yards in his last three games, averaging 63.0 yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
58
26.4%
41
579
3
3
15.0%
D.K. Metcalf
56
25.5%
39
580
8
8
40.0%
Freddie Swain
24
10.9%
16
169
2
2
10.0%
Gerald Everett
17
7.7%
14
135
1
2
10.0%
