Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's team-high 772 receiving yards (85.8 per game) have come via 68 catches (101 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 26.7% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.9% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Hill is averaging 90 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
- Hill, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Raiders are giving up 220.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Hill was targeted 11 times and racked up 37 yards on four receptions.
- Hill has caught 22 passes (38 targets) for 180 yards (60.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
101
26.7%
68
772
6
11
22.9%
Travis Kelce
79
20.9%
54
628
5
7
14.6%
Mecole Hardman
53
14.0%
38
372
1
9
18.8%
Byron Pringle
25
6.6%
18
255
2
1
2.1%
