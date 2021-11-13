There will be player props available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 10 when Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's team-high 772 receiving yards (85.8 per game) have come via 68 catches (101 targets), and he has six touchdowns.

So far this season, 26.7% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.9% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Hill is averaging 90 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Hill, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Raiders are giving up 220.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Hill was targeted 11 times and racked up 37 yards on four receptions.

Hill has caught 22 passes (38 targets) for 180 yards (60.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8% Byron Pringle 25 6.6% 18 255 2 1 2.1%

Powered By Data Skrive