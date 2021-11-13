Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player props available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 10 when Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's team-high 772 receiving yards (85.8 per game) have come via 68 catches (101 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 26.7% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.9% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Hill is averaging 90 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
  • Hill, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Raiders are giving up 220.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Hill was targeted 11 times and racked up 37 yards on four receptions.
  • Hill has caught 22 passes (38 targets) for 180 yards (60.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

Byron Pringle

25

6.6%

18

255

2

1

2.1%

