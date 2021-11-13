Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
  • Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 8.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, UCLA is 5-4-0 this year.
  • The Bruins have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • This year, the Bruins average 6.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Buffaloes give up (25.7).
  • UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.
  • The Bruins collect only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7), than the Buffaloes allow per outing (408.8).
  • UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 408.8 yards.
  • The Bruins have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.
  • Colorado has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Buffaloes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.
  • Colorado's games this season have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Buffaloes score 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins surrender (28.2).
  • Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 28.2 points.
  • The Buffaloes rack up 128.3 fewer yards per game (266.7) than the Bruins allow per contest (395.0).
  • The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 14 takeaways .
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UCLAStatsColorado

32.2

Avg. Points Scored

19.1

28.2

Avg. Points Allowed

25.7

415.7

Avg. Total Yards

266.7

395.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

408.8

9

Giveaways

6

14

Takeaways

7