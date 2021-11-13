Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in six of nine games this season.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 8.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 5-4-0 this year.

The Bruins have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Bruins average 6.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Buffaloes give up (25.7).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.

The Bruins collect only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7), than the Buffaloes allow per outing (408.8).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 408.8 yards.

The Bruins have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Buffaloes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this season have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Buffaloes score 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins surrender (28.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 28.2 points.

The Buffaloes rack up 128.3 fewer yards per game (266.7) than the Bruins allow per contest (395.0).

The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 14 takeaways .

