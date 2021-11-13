Publish date:
UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 8.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCLA is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Bruins have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- This year, the Bruins average 6.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Buffaloes give up (25.7).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Bruins collect only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7), than the Buffaloes allow per outing (408.8).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 408.8 yards.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buffaloes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.
- Colorado's games this season have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Buffaloes score 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins surrender (28.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 28.2 points.
- The Buffaloes rack up 128.3 fewer yards per game (266.7) than the Bruins allow per contest (395.0).
- The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Colorado
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.1
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
415.7
Avg. Total Yards
266.7
395.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.8
9
Giveaways
6
14
Takeaways
7