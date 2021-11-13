Sun Belt opponents will do battle when the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) at JPS Field at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Georgia.

Odds for UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Arkansas State's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.5.

The two teams combine to score 47.9 points per game, 18.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 79.3 points per game, 12.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Warhawks games have an average total of 54.0 points this season, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Red Wolves games this season.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

In UL Monroe's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Warhawks won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Warhawks average 21.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Red Wolves allow (43.0).

The Warhawks collect 222.4 fewer yards per game (325.9) than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (548.3).

The Warhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (12).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas State is 3-5-0 this season.

The Red Wolves have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

Arkansas State's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This season the Red Wolves average 10.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Warhawks surrender (36.3).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.3 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 384.8 yards per game, 70.3 fewer yards than the 455.1 the Warhawks allow.

When Arkansas State totals more than 455.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Warhawks have forced (14).

Season Stats