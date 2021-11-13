Publish date:
Utah vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.2 points more than the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 52.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .
- The 52 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is two points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).
- The Utes score 35.4 points per game, 6.8 more than the Wildcats allow per contest (28.6).
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.6 points.
- The Utes rack up 434.7 yards per game, 78.6 more yards than the 356.1 the Wildcats give up per outing.
- When Utah amasses more than 356.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24 points or more.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Wildcats average 7.2 fewer points per game (16) than the Utes allow (23.2).
- The Wildcats rack up only 4.7 more yards per game (352.3) than the Utes give up per outing (347.6).
- In games that Arizona picks up over 347.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Utes' takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Arizona
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
16
23.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
434.7
Avg. Total Yards
352.3
347.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.1
11
Giveaways
20
12
Takeaways
6