The Utah Utes (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Arizona Wildcats (1-8, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 rivals at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Odds for Utah vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.2 points more than the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Utes games this season is 52.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .

The 52 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is two points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The Utes score 35.4 points per game, 6.8 more than the Wildcats allow per contest (28.6).

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Utes rack up 434.7 yards per game, 78.6 more yards than the 356.1 the Wildcats give up per outing.

When Utah amasses more than 356.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Wildcats average 7.2 fewer points per game (16) than the Utes allow (23.2).

The Wildcats rack up only 4.7 more yards per game (352.3) than the Utes give up per outing (347.6).

In games that Arizona picks up over 347.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Utes' takeaways (12).

