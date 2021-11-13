C-USA foes will clash when the UTEP Miners (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) battle the North Texas Mean Green (3-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 55 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

North Texas' games have gone over 55 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Miners games this season is 52.4, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55 .

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners are 3-0 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Miners rack up 6.7 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Mean Green give up (31.4).

The Miners collect 391.7 yards per game, only 2.2 fewer than the 393.9 the Mean Green allow per matchup.

When UTEP churns out more than 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (13).

North Texas Stats and Trends

In North Texas' nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Mean Green have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

North Texas has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Mean Green rack up just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners allow (23.0).

North Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.0 points.

The Mean Green rack up 421.7 yards per game, 96.6 more yards than the 325.1 the Miners give up.

North Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team piles up over 325.1 yards.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Miners have forced (13).

Season Stats