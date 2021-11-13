Publish date:
UTEP vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 55 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- North Texas' games have gone over 55 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 54.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Miners games this season is 52.4, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55 .
- In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Miners are 3-0 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Miners rack up 6.7 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Mean Green give up (31.4).
- The Miners collect 391.7 yards per game, only 2.2 fewer than the 393.9 the Mean Green allow per matchup.
- When UTEP churns out more than 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (13).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- In North Texas' nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Mean Green have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- North Texas has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Mean Green rack up just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners allow (23.0).
- North Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.0 points.
- The Mean Green rack up 421.7 yards per game, 96.6 more yards than the 325.1 the Miners give up.
- North Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team piles up over 325.1 yards.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Miners have forced (13).
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|North Texas
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
391.7
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
325.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.9
17
Giveaways
14
13
Takeaways
13