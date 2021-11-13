Publish date:
UTSA vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
- Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 33 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Roadrunners rack up 39.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (30.2).
- UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.2 points.
- The Roadrunners collect 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles allow per matchup (364.4).
- In games that UTSA piles up more than 364.4 yards, the team is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has covered the spread once this season.
- The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 33 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This season the Golden Eagles score 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.2).
- The Golden Eagles rack up 85.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Roadrunners allow per matchup (337.0).
- Southern Miss is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 337.0 yards.
- This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Roadrunners' takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Southern Miss
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
13.7
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.2
454.6
Avg. Total Yards
252.0
337.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.4
7
Giveaways
22
17
Takeaways
12