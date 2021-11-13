The No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (9-0, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 33 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Roadrunners rack up 39.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (30.2).

UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.2 points.

The Roadrunners collect 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles allow per matchup (364.4).

In games that UTSA piles up more than 364.4 yards, the team is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (12).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread once this season.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 33 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This season the Golden Eagles score 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.2).

The Golden Eagles rack up 85.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Roadrunners allow per matchup (337.0).

Southern Miss is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 337.0 yards.

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Roadrunners' takeaways (17).

Season Stats