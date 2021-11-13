Publish date:
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined for 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- So far this season, 77.8% of Duke's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- Saturday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 57.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.4 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 11.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Hokies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year, the Hokies average 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils give up (35.6).
- The Hokies average 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils give up per contest.
- The Hokies have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 13 takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more in three chances.
- Duke's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Blue Devils score 25.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Hokies surrender (21.8).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 21.8 points.
- The Blue Devils average 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies give up per outing (375.9).
- In games that Duke picks up more than 375.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Duke
21.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
337.1
Avg. Total Yards
445.0
375.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
490.7
9
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
13