November 13, 2021
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) face an ACC matchup versus the Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined for 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
  • So far this season, 77.8% of Duke's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • Saturday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 57.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.4 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.
  • The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 11.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Virginia Tech is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Hokies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
  • Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year, the Hokies average 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils give up (35.6).
  • The Hokies average 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils give up per contest.
  • The Hokies have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 13 takeaways .
  Virginia Tech has nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 13 takeaways .
  • Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Duke's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Blue Devils score 25.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Hokies surrender (21.8).
  • Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 21.8 points.
  • The Blue Devils average 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies give up per outing (375.9).
  • In games that Duke picks up more than 375.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).
  This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).

Season Stats

Virginia TechStatsDuke

21.7

Avg. Points Scored

25.0

21.8

Avg. Points Allowed

35.6

337.1

Avg. Total Yards

445.0

375.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

490.7

9

Giveaways

17

11

Takeaways

13